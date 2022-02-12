Kessler's triple-double paces Auburn's win

He wouldn't get denied. With 3:45 left in the game and Auburn (23-2, 11-1) leading Texas A&M, Kessler grabbed a rebound off an Aggie miss and again put his name in the record books.

Walker Kessler wanted that 10th rebound, maybe more than any rebound this season. The sophomore already had reached double-digits in points and blocks, but a single board was keeping him from recording his second triple-double of the season.

"I'm thankful that I got teammates like Al and teammates like — all my teammates," he said. "They make it easy to block shots because they're so good at defending the ball. They know that I can block the shots, so they corral the guard to me."

Kessler's overall performance (12 points, 12 blocks, 11 rebounds) helped No. 1 Auburn defeat A&M 75-58. It was an offensive struggle for most of the game, as the Tigers shot 39.7 percent from the field and 3-of-25 (12 percent) from behind the arc.

Kessler made sure that the Aggies felt uncomfortable in the paint, starting the game with five blocks in the first eight minutes and recording seven in the first half. The center had just two points at halftime but posted ten after the break, two coming on a spin move turning into a quick dunk.

He is now only the fifth player in the history of the SEC to post two career triple-doubles.

"He's one of the most dominant players in all of college basketball," Bruce Pearl said. "How could you have ever thought to say that a year ago? That Walker Kessler is one of the most dominant players in all of college basketball. I'm so proud of him."

Allen Flanigan had a game-high 16 points with four rebounds and two assists. K.D. Johnson added 11 points while Devan Cambridge had 10.

Auburn's defense held the Aggies (15-10, 4-8) to a 27.1 shooting percentage, with Buzz Peterson's team making just 3-of-22 from three, missing their first 15 attempts.

The Tigers return to Auburn Arena to battle Vanderbilt on Wednesday, Feb. 16.