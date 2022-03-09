Kessler on SEC Tournament: 'We want to make statements'

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler have tasted a championship at Auburn, leading the Tigers to just the fourth SEC regular-season title in program history. The dynamic frontcourt wants to collect even more hardware in Tampa this weekend.

It would be another historic moment in a season full of them as Auburn has never won both the regular-season and tournament championship in the same season. That feeling that came on Saturday as the Tigers cut down the nets in Neville Arena has given the SEC Freshman of the Year even more incentive heading into the tournament.

"We're motivated," Smith said. "We know how it feels to win a championship and the joy you get from it. We also know how hard it is. So, just going down there locked in and focusing on not taking any plays off and just focusing on playing the right way and playing how we've been playing."