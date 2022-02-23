Kessler breaks block record, posts 11th double-double

"I didn't know he did that," Wendell Green said." That's crazy ... That's a great accomplishment."

On Wednesday night, the Auburn center posted his 11th of the season, scoring 12 points while bringing down 10 rebounds. Kessler fell just short of his third triple-double of the year with eight blocks as the No. 2 Tigers (25-3, 13-2) handled Ole Miss, 77-64 in Auburn Arena. The 7-foot-1 center's block with 2:47 left in the first half broke Auburn's record for the number of rejections in a single season at 127, previously held by Kyle Davis with 126.

Kessler came out hot in the first half, recording seven of his 10 rebounds, five of his eight blocks and eight of his 12 points, helping lead Auburn to a 43-31 halftime lead. However, his most impressive play might have led to his one assist. Following a steal by the sophomore at the Ole Miss elbow, he took a couple of dribbles and found Devan Cambridge streaking down the court for a bucket and foul.

It was a big battle between Kessler and the Rebels' Nysier Brooks (11 points, seven rebounds) as both fought back and forth in the lane. Kessler pulled a double move for a dunk to extend Auburn's lead to six with 14:30 to go on one possession in the second half.

"Walker is the best shot blocker I have ever had," Bruce Pearl said. "Crazy the impact he has. We need that from Walker. I told him after the game that I want more."

Looking for that 10th rebound to give him the feat, Kessler came down after the Rebels' Jarkel Joiner clanged one off the rim with 3:05 left in the game.

Kessler is averaging 14.6 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.8 blocks in his last five games, including two double-doubles and a triple-double.