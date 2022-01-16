Kessler bounces back in a big way

So, he took out that frustration on Ole Miss on Saturday night.

He played 24 minutes against Florida, finishing with six points and eight rebounds before fouling out. He played just 12 minutes against Alabama and had two points and two rebounds before fouling out.

Walker Kessler's last two games against Florida and Alabama were "frustrating" for the big man.

"It was fun to play and get all that frustration out," Kessler said.

Kessler was a true difference-maker on the floor for Auburn against the Rebels, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks, four steals and zero turnovers.

Kessler's teammates weren't surprised by his bounce back performance. In fact, that what they expect out of him.

"I expect him from that every game; that's nothing new to me," K.D. Johnson said. "I expect him to kill every big in the SEC. Actually, I believe he's the best big in the SEC. So him coming out and doing that, that's nothing new."

10 of his points came in the second half, as did eight of his rebounds, five blocks and three steals.

Auburn went back to the Wendell Green Jr. to Kessler pick and roll that worked well earlier in the season and it again paid dividends in the second half as the two connected on several alley-oops to get Auburn back in it.

"Walker was dominant," Bruce Pearl said. "He was dominant at the rim on both ends of the floor. He’s got great hands and he’s got toughness and he’s not afraid to make plays in the air. So big blocked shots, got deflections, big rebounds, he’s got great hands and he owned the paint.

"On the offensive end, his ability to get Wendell free on some screens and get down to the rim, rebound misses and take big passes late and catch everything and finish everything — huge — made two big big free throws. I’m so proud of him and I’m so happy for him to play well on the road in a tough environment."

Kessler will face off against an undersized Georgia on Wednesday before going up against the country's leading rebounder in Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky on Saturday.