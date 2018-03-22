“All those guys are very talented. All those guys are willing to work. It hasn’t been like that since my freshman year. We’ve had three or four running backs on scholarship and one of us would be hurt at different times. I think they have a real chance to play four or five and I think they really have a chance to be really good.”

“It’s wide open,” Johnson said. “In my own personal opinion, I think we have a chance to play four or five and I mean, game in, game out. If all those dudes stay healthy, I think we have a chance to play four or five running backs the whole year.

But Kerryon Johnson, last season’s SEC Offensive Player of the Year, has a lot of confidence in the group that is vying to step into his starting position.

Junior Kam Martin, sophomores Malik Miller and Devan Barrett, redshirt freshman JaTarvious Whitlow and true freshman Asa Martin have combined for zero college starts. Only Martin has seen significant game action as a backup.

A committee approach would be in contrast to how Auburn has used its running backs under Gus Malzahn, but it might make a lot of sense for this group and have some positive results moving forward.



But even if the carries are distributed more evenly this season, one of the five has to win the starting job and prove that the coaches can depend on him in crunch time.

“It’s just one of them eventually is going to have to step up and say, ‘Hey, I am the lead dog.’ There’s nothing wrong with that and there’s no disrespect to the other ones,” Johnson said. “They’re all really talented but one of them has to step up and say, ‘I know the coaches can count on me 100 percent of the time.’ That’s where the real competition is.”

Johnson finished his Auburn career with 2,494 rushing yards, which ranks 11th all-time, 32 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for 4th with Tre Mason, and 3,625 all-purpose yards, which ranks 10th.

He’s projected by some NFL scouts to be picked as high as the second round in April’s NFL Draft. The former Rivals100 recruit, who signed with the Tigers out of Madison (Ala.) Academy in 2015, gives high marks to his three years at Auburn.

“Awesome. I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Johnson said. “People come to this school year in and year out and they keep talking about family. You hear it and you get tired of it, but it’s just facts. It is what it is. I came back Wednesday and seeing the team and these guys, we’re doing the same things we did before I left. It’s like we never skipped a beat. Just hanging out for hours and talking about absolutely nothing. Just rambling. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”