Kentucky walks off against Auburn

Shelby Lowe's stellar outing and Auburn's lead was erased by Kentucky's seventh inning comeback, taking the series from the Tigers on a 3-run walk-off home run. Auburn drops to 27-4 and 6-3 in SEC play.

Lowe cruised through the first three innings while Auburn built its lead on three solo home runs, two by freshman Bri Ellis.

Kentucky put a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but Auburn answered later in the sixth via an Aubrie Lisenby RBI single to push the lead back out to three.



