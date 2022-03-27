Kentucky walks off against Auburn
Shelby Lowe's stellar outing and Auburn's lead was erased by Kentucky's seventh inning comeback, taking the series from the Tigers on a 3-run walk-off home run. Auburn drops to 27-4 and 6-3 in SEC play.
Lowe cruised through the first three innings while Auburn built its lead on three solo home runs, two by freshman Bri Ellis.
Kentucky put a run on the board in the bottom of the fourth, but Auburn answered later in the sixth via an Aubrie Lisenby RBI single to push the lead back out to three.
The lead was 4-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh and the Tigers were three outs away from clinching their third SEC series win. After a leadoff double by Kentucky, a fielding error allowed the second Kentucky run to cross the plate making it 4-2.
It was one of five errors committed by Auburn on the day.
The runner that reached via error scored a few batters later, when Kentucky's Renee Abernathy hit a 3-run walk-off home run to send the Tigers back to Auburn with their first SEC series loss.
Auburn is back in action Wednesday, facing Alabama State from Jane B. Moore Field at 5 p.m. CDT.