Kentucky shooting guard commits to Auburn
Bruce Pearl’s momentum on the recruiting trail continues.
Days after receiving a commitment from top 2021 point guard Daeshun Ruffin, Pearl and Auburn added a commitment from one of the top shooters in the 2020 class, Justin Powell.
“I committed to Auburn,” Powell told AuburnSports.com. “It feels amazing.”
Powell, a shooting guard from North Oldham in Goshen, Ky., informed Pearl of the news on Friday.
“I called Coach Pearl and he got his son (assistant/lead recruiter Steven Pearl) on the phone, and it was a joint call between them two and my family,” Powell said. “I had it on speaker and told them that I wanted to wear No. 24 and also that I want to be part of a national championship in the next few years.”
Bruce Pearl didn’t hesitate when responding.
“He said, ‘Yeah’,” Powell said. "Let's do it."
Powell, who is 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, visited Auburn for the first time last weekend. He was on campus for a 2-day official visit. Powell knew when he left that Auburn was where he wanted to attend college.
“It’s just a family atmosphere and the coaches are the best,” Powell said. “They have an amazing coaching staff. Coach Pearl is one of the best to do it, and I wanted to go and play under him. I know that he has my back and I have his.”
Powell is the first commitment in Auburn’s 2020 class. He chose the Tigers over offers and/or interest from Xavier, Ohio State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Tennessee.