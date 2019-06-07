Bruce Pearl’s momentum on the recruiting trail continues.

Days after receiving a commitment from top 2021 point guard Daeshun Ruffin, Pearl and Auburn added a commitment from one of the top shooters in the 2020 class, Justin Powell.

“I committed to Auburn,” Powell told AuburnSports.com. “It feels amazing.”

Powell, a shooting guard from North Oldham in Goshen, Ky., informed Pearl of the news on Friday.

“I called Coach Pearl and he got his son (assistant/lead recruiter Steven Pearl) on the phone, and it was a joint call between them two and my family,” Powell said. “I had it on speaker and told them that I wanted to wear No. 24 and also that I want to be part of a national championship in the next few years.”