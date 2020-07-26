AuburnSports - Kent State LB transfers to Auburn

Kent State redshirt freshman Nick Curtis is leaving the Golden Flashes program and transferring to Auburn, the former Hoover High School product announced on Twitter on Sunday evening.

Curtis entered the transfer portal June 12.

A 3-star prospect in the 2019 class, Curtis appeared in one game for Kent State last season — late in a 48-0 blowout at the hands of Wisconsin.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was recruited as a weakside defensive end and pass rusher, and played outside linebacker in his one season at Kent State. He'll need to have an eligibility waiver approved to appear in a game for Auburn this coming season.

AuburnSports.com will update this story.