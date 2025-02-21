Kelly 'doing what he came here to do'

“It's the size and the length and the toughness and the ability to cover and challenge shots with all of our guards,” Pearl said. “Now, again, it starts with Denver Jones, for sure, but Miles came here to be able to have this kind of year and demonstrate that he's a three and D guy at the next level, and he's always been a three guy, and now he's the D guy as well, and it – as well as defensive rebound. And so, he's doing a lot of what he obviously came here to do.”

The 6-foot-6 senior who spent the previous three seasons with Georgia Tech came to Auburn with the goal of improving his NBA Draft stock. AU coach Bruce Pearl believes he has done exactly that.

No. 1 Auburn’s guard play has taken a step forward this season and Miles Kelly has been part of the reason why.

Kelly is averaging 10.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while shooting 42 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range. His ability to play defense has been a significant part of his game as well.

Pearl has been pleased with Kelly’s ability to guard opponents on the perimeter alongside Denver Jones and Tahaad Pettiford.

"It's been a big difference in our ability to win that we are able to put three or four guys out there on the perimeter that can move their feet, they can guard,” Pearl said.

In addition to impressing Pearl, Kelly’s ability to defend has gotten the attention of fifth-year forward Chris Moore.

“I've definitely seen it a lot. He's committed to it,” Moore said. “It's something that's going to help him at the next level. He even asks me for some tips — like, how to be in certain spots, how to do this, how to do that on defense. He's just somebody that has bought all into it. He knows it's a way to help us out.”

If Kelly can keep up his current pace on both ends of the floor, he could help Auburn make a run in March.

Kelly and the rest of the Tigers host Georgia on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. ESPN will carry the television broadcast.