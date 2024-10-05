Faulk shows out again

Auburn isn’t playing winning football right now, but that hasn’t kept Keldric Faulk from making big plays just about every week. The sophomore was a standout for the defense collecting seven tackles, all solo, two-tackles-for-loss and two sacks in Saturday’s 31-13 loss at No. 5 Georgia. “I’m proud of Keldric. I’m super proud of Keldric,” said senior linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr. “He’s a force to be reckoned with … It makes it easy to play with someone that’s just dominating the line of scrimmage.”

Faulk is one of Auburn's best overall players and a key team leader as a sophomore. (Photo by Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)

Both of Faulk’s sacks came on third down with the Bulldogs in Auburn territory and both forced punts. He leads AU with five sacks this season and is second with 7.0 tackles-for-loss. Faulk, however, wasn’t celebrating his big plays with the Tigers falling to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in the SEC. "Me getting those two sacks was expected,” said Faulk. “It was a goal I set before the game, so once I achieved the goal I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m supposed to do.’ “Go do something you ain’t supposed to do. Go make plays, basically.”