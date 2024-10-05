Faulk shows out again

Auburn isn’t playing winning football right now, but that hasn’t kept Keldric Faulk from making big plays just about every week.
The sophomore was a standout for the defense collecting seven tackles, all solo, two-tackles-for-loss and two sacks in Saturday’s 31-13 loss at No. 5 Georgia.
“I’m proud of Keldric. I’m super proud of Keldric,” said senior linebacker Dorian Mausi Jr. “He’s a force to be reckoned with … It makes it easy to play with someone that’s just dominating the line of scrimmage.”
Both of Faulk’s sacks came on third down with the Bulldogs in Auburn territory and both forced punts. He leads AU with five sacks this season and is second with 7.0 tackles-for-loss.
Faulk, however, wasn’t celebrating his big plays with the Tigers falling to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in the SEC.
"Me getting those two sacks was expected,” said Faulk. “It was a goal I set before the game, so once I achieved the goal I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s what I’m supposed to do.’
“Go do something you ain’t supposed to do. Go make plays, basically.”
Faulk left the game late with a minor injury but said it wasn’t serious and he’s looking forward to getting back to work during the off-week.
“Can’t say enough about Keldric Faulk and the leader he is, the young man he is. He’s everything you want in an Auburn football player and an Auburn man,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “And man, he lays it all on the line like Jarquez (Hunter) does.
“He needs an off week. He and J-Mac are beat up for sure, having to play a ton of snaps. Hopefully he can get healed up and have an outstanding second half but his leadership is vital to our team.”
Auburn returns to action Oct. 19 at Missouri.