ago football Edit

Faulk showing ‘relentless effort’

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | If there was one standout for Auburn in its 21-14 loss to California Saturday, it has to be defensive end Keldric Faulk.

The sophomore was a handful upfront, leading the Tigers with eight tackles, three tackles-for-loss and two sacks.

"I think Keldric is amazing,” said linebacker Dorian Mausi. “I like playing next to Keldric. He’s somebody that’s always going to run to the ball. It’s a race to get to the quarterback. It’s a race to get a tackle. It’s how football should be. It makes it more fun and more competitive.

Faulk with one of his eight tackles against California.
Faulk with one of his eight tackles against California. (Austin Perryman/Auburn athletics)
“I remember we had a play where we have eight guys going one way and they throw back to a screen on the other side of the field, and Keldric runs it down on the other side of the field and gets there. That’s a highlight to me. This is what relentless effort looks like.”

Not only is Faulk one of Auburn’s best players, he’s also one of its most important team leaders. He was the first true sophomore to represent the Tigers at SEC Media Days in July.

“Faulk had a great game also and he’s one of the best leaders and young men we have on our team,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze.

Coming off a disappointing loss, Faulk hasn’t lost faith in his teammates and remains confident Auburn can take a step forward this fall.

“When we started this new journey with Coach Freeze in his second year, our thing was to get to know each other. Get to come together more. Once we did that, we fight harder for each other,” said Faulk. “No matter win, lose or draw, we’re going to continue to fight hard, continue to play hard because that’s our brother beside us.”

Auburn (1-1) hosts New Mexico for Homecoming Saturday. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 or ESPNU.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0xvTDRJeTFUS1ZNP3NpPUU0MDdiTlVmU2pQdF83YUs/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1ptQm1KSlFOQVdjP3NpPXZJY3paa2FXbnFWZDJKWXM/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
