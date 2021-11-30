Keldric Faulk names Auburn 'one of my top schools'

The No. 88 player in the Class of 2023 and another big in-state target, Keldric Faulk is getting closer and closer to a decision. When could a commitment come from Faulk? "Definitely in the next couple months," Faulk said on Saturday.

Keldric Faulk was in Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Falk was one of the many talented prospects in Auburn for the Iron Bowl on Saturday. He said the only time he's experienced an atmosphere like that was in 2019 when Auburn played at LSU. "The crowd was amazing, it was just real electrifying in there," Faulk said. "It felt like I was part of the team at one point, like I was out there playing."

The Highland Home product said he is being recruited the most by Auburn and Florida State, but Alabama and Tennessee are in the mix, too. Faulk is planning on coming back "soon" to visit Auburn again. "They definitely sitting as one of my top schools right now," Faulk said about Auburn.