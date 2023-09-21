“He had his best game Saturday, and he's starting to learn,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “They're just young. I like all of these young guys. I think our young DBs are gonna be good, too. But they're still swimming a bit, learning everything that can get thrown at you in a game at this level.

Step by step, true freshman Keldric Faulk is improving and earning more playing time at defensive end.

AUBURN | Thirteen snaps in Week 1, 14 more in Week 2 and then 20 in Week 3 including his best defensive rating by PFF.

“But he had his best game for sure, and we're gonna need him moving forward to continue to improve. But he's got the ability to do that.”

True freshman cornerback Kayin Lee has started the first three games in place of injured senior Nehemiah Pritchett while running back Jeremiah Cobb has totaled 80 yards rushing and a touchdown in three games.

A handful of others have played in at least one game including offensive linemen Connor Lew, Dylan Senda and Tyler Johnson, Jack linebacker Brenton Williams, and defensive backs Terrance Love, Colton Hood, JC Hart, Tyler Scott and Sylvester Smith.

Faulk has been the primary backup to Mosiah Nasili-Kite, who transferred from Maryland in January. It’ll be a much bigger test for Faulk this Saturday as Auburn opens SEC play at Texas A&M.

His veteran teammates believe Faulk is ready to take another step forward.

“I feel like Keldric's got a bright future,” said junior Jack linebacker Jalen McLeod. “Making plays like that, you don't really see that from kids at his age. He's like 18 years old but he don't feel pressure and that's the biggest thing. Him making plays like that, that's a big one for us because he's contributing at a young age.

“From here on, sky's the limit.”

Kickoff at Kyle Field is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.