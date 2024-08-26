PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1CMkM0TENMOTU4JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUIyQzRMQ0w5NTgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Scott, Keys probable

Bryan Matthews • AuburnSports
Senior Editor
@BMattAU

AUBURN | It appears Hugh Freeze found the right balance.

Auburn heads into Saturday night’s season opener against Alabama A&M relatively healthy following a preseason in which Freeze in his staff tried to limit full contact to avoid injuries.

The Tigers have not suffered any major injuries and several projected starters that were banged up including cornerback Keionte Scott, linebacker Austin Keys and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith have returned or are expected to return to practice this week.

Scott returned a punt 74 yards for a TD against Arkansas last year.
Scott returned a punt 74 yards for a TD against Arkansas last year. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)
Advertisement

"Our medical team felt like (Keys) was a probable," said Freeze. "He has another day-to-day today, which is just walkthrough today. I'm going to need to see something out of him Tuesday and Wednesday for me to feel that way. That's the way they felt about he and Keionte."

Scott could also remain AU’s top punt returner after leading the SEC with a 14.8-yard average last season.

"Let’s say Keionte’s healthy, he’d probably be the first one that went," said Freeze. "If he’s not, I think it’d be ‘Dre (Lambert-Smith). Then after that, Bryce (Cain) or Malcolm (Simmons).

"If we ever get in a situation where it’s one where I just definitely must have the possession of the football, and it must be caught, I have great confidence in Will Upton, also."

Lambert-Smith, a Penn State transfer, has become a key leader of AU’s young group of receivers that includes four true freshmen along with being a standout on the field.

"One of the most impressive things about Dre is his leadership and the way he's bringing along and helping teach and coach and mentor the Cams and Perrys and Malcolms and Bryces," said Freeze. "I didn't know if that was the case when you get a transfer, but he has really been selfless in trying to help those guys.

"Glad to see him bounce back at the end of last week. He looked ready to play. He had a great few practices at the end of last week."

Freeze said kicker Alex McPherson, who his returning from an illness, probably won't be ready for the opener and they will rely on freshman Towns McGough, who made all seven of his field goal attempts in the A-Day game including a 58-yard game-winner as time expired.

"Alex is much better, he’s much better. I don’t think he will be ready to go, but don’t hold me to that," said Freeze. "Towns is prepared and ready to go and has had a really good week last week. That’s where I think it’s headed, but Alex did kick a little last Thursday. I don’t think he’ll be quite ready this Saturday."

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.

