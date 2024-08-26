AUBURN | It appears Hugh Freeze found the right balance. Auburn heads into Saturday night’s season opener against Alabama A&M relatively healthy following a preseason in which Freeze in his staff tried to limit full contact to avoid injuries. The Tigers have not suffered any major injuries and several projected starters that were banged up including cornerback Keionte Scott, linebacker Austin Keys and wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith have returned or are expected to return to practice this week.

Scott returned a punt 74 yards for a TD against Arkansas last year. (Zach Bland/Auburn athletics)

Advertisement

"Our medical team felt like (Keys) was a probable," said Freeze. "He has another day-to-day today, which is just walkthrough today. I'm going to need to see something out of him Tuesday and Wednesday for me to feel that way. That's the way they felt about he and Keionte." Scott could also remain AU’s top punt returner after leading the SEC with a 14.8-yard average last season. "Let’s say Keionte’s healthy, he’d probably be the first one that went," said Freeze. "If he’s not, I think it’d be ‘Dre (Lambert-Smith). Then after that, Bryce (Cain) or Malcolm (Simmons). "If we ever get in a situation where it’s one where I just definitely must have the possession of the football, and it must be caught, I have great confidence in Will Upton, also."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2ZNQ3pjR0s2bDF3P3NpPW1yYkZMTVB1bExvVXN4SUU/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==