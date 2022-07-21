Scott cleared to enroll

ATLANTA | Already signed and sealed, Auburn’s 2022 class will be completely delivered in just over a week. The final piece of Bryan Harsin’s first full signing class, cornerback Keionte Scott, is set to report before the end of July. “He is gonna be here on the 28th, 29th,” said Harsin. “We’ll get him in. He'll be there for the first team meeting.”

Scott will be ready to go when preseason practice begins Aug. 5. (Rivals.com)

Nine of Auburn’s 17 signees enrolled in January and went through spring practice. Seven more enrolled in May and Scott will complete the class next week. Scott will have some catching up to do but already has a year of college experience at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah. “We'll get him going. and what we like about him, he's really athletic, great, great person and just had to handle his academic stuff before he gets here,” said Harsin. “And I know he's been paying attention to the installs and doing some work on his own, but it's just different. Once he gets here, he's gonna have to get acclimated very quickly and we gotta get him in the rotation.”