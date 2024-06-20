So much so that cornerbacks coach Wesley McGriff has a hard time keeping him out of his office.

AUBURN | Oftentimes in a league as talented and competitive as the SEC, it’s the little things that can make a difference between a very good player and a great one.

“He’s still that young man that comes up in the office and studies his craft,” said McGriff. “You love that about a player. I’m looking forward to watching his knowledge continue to grow because he’s pouring a lot into that cup.”

Lee quickly established himself as one of Auburn’s best young players last season, starting four games at cornerback as a true freshman and finishing second on the team with six pass breakups.

“I feel like he didn't flinch getting put in the fire early on with Nehemiah (Pritchett) being out,” said senior cornerback Keionte Scott. “Definitely excited for his future. I feel like he's going to blossom and continue to get better.”

Lee, who is also working on becoming a more vocal team leader, is excited about the progress he’s made in the offseason and how he fits in new defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin’s scheme.

“I have way more confidence coming into this year,” said Lee. “Knowing our scheme is going to be a little bit different, I like the way it is because it reminds me of high school almost.

“It’s a simple scheme. We’ve got a nasty defense for everybody to see this year.”

Auburn opens the season against Alabama A&M Aug. 31. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.