Kaufman stepping up leadership

That progress has turned the sophomore safety into not just a likely starter but one of the leaders for Schmedding's group. The coach has been impressed with his mental and physical development, from being in the weight room to the film room. And it's something that the Auburn secondary needs after the loss of Roger McCreary and Smoke Monday, two veterans who were the rocks at the third level last season.

"We talk about loving football and creating value for yourself; there's a guy that loves it," Schmedding said Thursday. "He studies it. He's one of the first guys, if not the first, up the decks when we're running those stadium stairs. If there's something to be done, he's communicating with the position."

Jeff Schmedding knows when someone is putting in the work to become better. The Auburn defensive coordinator has seen it from many of his players this offseason, but maybe no one has developed more since December than Donovan Kaufman.

After transferring from Vanderbilt before the 2021 season, Kaufman appeared in all 13 games, recording 34 total tackles (26 solo), two tackles for a loss, one sack and an interception while also seeing time on special teams returning kicks. He's ready to take it to another level in 2022, per his head coach.

"He does the stuff you need to do to be successful," Bryan Harsin said. "He pushes himself at workouts. He's not just getting through it. He's really pushing himself. He's trying to make progress each and every time he is in a workout, or he is on the football field."

Kaufman is also using his experience to his advantage, studying the film of his play last season and discovering what he did well and where he can improve. As Harsin said, "he's in there studying" and going to the lengths to get better that some won't. It's about separating himself from the pack, the head coach stated, as everyone on this level is talented, but the ones that put in the extra work are the ones that stand out.

"He's starting to take a pro approach," Harsin said. "And I think he's also got confidence because he knows he's going to prepare himself. And I don't think it's going to be any different in fall camp."

His position coach is in total agreement.

"Discipline and leadership are going to drive us forward, and he's one of those guys," Schmedding said.