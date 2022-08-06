Stutts has ‘stepped up big time’
AUBURN | Will Friend called him one of Auburn’s most improved offensive linemen during spring practice.
Bryan Harsin said he’s been stepping up to start preseason drills.
Kam Stutts certainly has the attention of his coaches as he tries to earn a starting position for the first time heading into his senior season.
His teammates have noticed too.
“He’s stepped up big time,” said senior Kilian Zierer. “Over the spring, me and him played alongside each other for 15, 16 practices and it went really well. I think he’s confident. He’s finally getting playing time, getting out there. I think he’s done really well so far.”
Zierer at tackle and Stutts at guard could become the new-look left side of Auburn’s offensive line for 2022. Zierer has four career starts and Stutts none, but the pair are just weeks away from starting beside each other in a game for the first time.
“I remember back in 2020, me and Kam, we were scout team. We were third string,” said Zierer. “Getting from there to having a chance to start this year, getting starting reps all during the spring — I think it was huge for him.”
Stutts is competing with senior Brandon Council for the starting position. Council has 38 career starts at Akron and Auburn. Stutts has had to put in a lot of extra time mastering the offense to overcome that experience.
At 6-foot-5 and nearly 340 pounds, he’s always had the size and strength to be an effective guard.
“Knowing what to do. I think he really got in the playbook,” said right tackle Austin Troxell. “Running off the football, he's got really good get-off. That's the one thing that stands out about Stutts. He's doing a really good job. He's gonna continue to work.”
The Tigers will continue preseason practice Sunday before getting a day off Monday.