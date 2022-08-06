Stutts has ‘stepped up big time’

AUBURN | Will Friend called him one of Auburn’s most improved offensive linemen during spring practice. Bryan Harsin said he’s been stepping up to start preseason drills. Kam Stutts certainly has the attention of his coaches as he tries to earn a starting position for the first time heading into his senior season.

Stutts is battling Council for the starting position at left guard. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn athletics)

His teammates have noticed too. “He’s stepped up big time,” said senior Kilian Zierer. “Over the spring, me and him played alongside each other for 15, 16 practices and it went really well. I think he’s confident. He’s finally getting playing time, getting out there. I think he’s done really well so far.” Zierer at tackle and Stutts at guard could become the new-look left side of Auburn’s offensive line for 2022. Zierer has four career starts and Stutts none, but the pair are just weeks away from starting beside each other in a game for the first time. “I remember back in 2020, me and Kam, we were scout team. We were third string,” said Zierer. “Getting from there to having a chance to start this year, getting starting reps all during the spring — I think it was huge for him.”