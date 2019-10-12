“Our room has been real close since Coach Lac has been here. All of us are close. Everybody is ready to step up. Whoever’s number is called to step up, we’re all going to be ready,” said senior Kam Martin.

How they perform will play a big part in whether or not the 12th-ranked Tigers are still in the SEC Championship race when Whitlow is scheduled to return in November.

AUBURN | With a tough stretch of games ahead and starting running back JaTarvious Whitlow sidelined with an injury, the next month will be a big test for Auburn’s backup running backs.

It’s unclear who will ultimately take the reins as Auburn’s every-down back over the next three games, but Martin, at the very least, is likely to start next Saturday’s game at Arkansas.

The Port Arthur, Texas native has started six of his 41 career games played and is 36th all-time at Auburn with 1,390 career rushing yards. He is second among Auburn running backs this season with 174 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, an average of 5.1 yards per attempt.

“I would say I am ready —- ready for the challenge. I did it before,” Martin said. “I am just ready to step up. No pressure, no doubt. I will be ready to step up.”

The Tigers listed six starting running backs on their preseason depth chart and it remains unchanged through six weeks. Along with Whitlow and Martin are junior Malik Miller, sophomore Shaun Shivers, redshirt freshman Harold Joiner and true freshman D.J. Williams.

“DJ. is a baller — he’s ready to step up,” Martin said. “Harold, and the list goes on, all of the guys in that room can lead, but D.J. has been doing his thing.”

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on SEC Network.