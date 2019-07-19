Auburn's Kaleb Kim has been named to the 2019 Rimington Trophy watch list, the organization announced Friday afternoon. The award is presented each season to the top center in college football, as selected by assessing end-of-year All-America teams.

After spring injuries made for a hazy outlook for Auburn's 2018 starter at center, Kim earned the nod for the season opener against Washington. After early struggles, however, Kim was benched in favor of then-freshman Nick Brahms after the loss to LSU in Week 3.

In an effort to breathe life back into a struggling offensive line, Kim was re-inserted into the starting lineup for the final five games of the year. Over that span the unit improved as a whole, and Kim was pointed to as a big reason why.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Kim then entered spring camp as the No. 1 center. Offensive line coach J.B. Grimes was impressed with both Kim's vocal and on-field leadership during spring practices.

“We’re settled in. We have anointed Kaleb Kim. He is the guy. And we’ve told him that,” Grimes said. “You know what, that probably helped his confidence, it helped his leadership, being vocal and directing us. I was really proud of him in the spring.”