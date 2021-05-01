 AuburnSports - K.J. Britt drafted by Bucs
K.J. Britt drafted by Bucs

Former Auburn linebacker and team captain, K.J. Britt, is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The Bucs selected Britt in the fifth round with the No. 176 pick in the draft.

Britt is the third Auburn player off the board after Anthony Schwartz was selected in the third round and Jamien Sherwood went earlier in the fifth.

Britt was used sparingly his first two years at Auburn, with just four tackles in 2017 and 21 in 2018. But once Britt began to see the field more in 2019 he had a breakout season, accumulating 68 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

K.J. Britt celebrates against LSU.
K.J. Britt celebrates against LSU. (Chuck Cook/USA Today images)

Britt was off to a hot start in the 2020 season with 23 tackles in the first two games, but he suffered a thumb injury that required surgery in the Georgia that he was unable to return from.

While Britt was unable to be on the field, he remained with the team leading them through warmups and acting as a team leader on the sideline.

The Oxford, Alabama, native was able to suit up for the Senior Bowl and was able to help boost his draft stock with a strong showing.

“I know it’s a big role, I know it’s a big task, but I’m up to it,” Britt said on Pro Day about playing middle linebacker. “That’s part of my competitive spirit. A lot of teams just tell me the requirements and stuff like that, just having a mic in your ear and huddling everybody up, setting the pitch for the defense. Leadership. Those are things that already come to me, so I don’t think it’s going to be too big of a transition, mentally. I just got to get there.”

Britt reunites with former Auburn defensive backs Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean who just won a Super Bowl with the Bucs.

