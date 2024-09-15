Junior WR took advantage of starting opportunity

AUBURN | With Cam Coleman being held out of the New Mexico game with a shoulder injury, a starting wide receiver position was open last week.
Camden Brown seized it and took full advantage Saturday night.
The junior led Auburn with four receptions for 33 yards including his first touchdown reception of the season.
“I always like to see guys that practice well, like Camden Brown,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It's so good to see him score a touchdown 'cause I'm gonna tell you no one practiced better than him this week and that's the reason he got the start is because of the way he practiced.”
Brown is one of just two scholarship receivers that returned from last season as Freeze and his staff rebuilt the room with four talented freshmen signed and three transfers.
But Brown never gave up and continued to compete. He said he relied on his faith, family and an innate work ethic to improve and remain a part of the playing rotation.
He said his “why” was playing for his younger sister who passed away three years ago.
“I say that's my main person that I do it for, my family, and then for my team, just so much going on for these last years, and I'm just glad I can make it happen,” said Brown. “I want to say thank you to the Lord. He did it. So I want to keep striving every day to be the best version of myself.
“I’m a hard worker. Like every day we're gonna stack days and build and build. I'm a hard worker because of my why.”
In his first college start, quarterback Hank Brown completed 17 of 25 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns. He spread the ball around to 10 different receivers.
“I think anytime you do that you've got a happy room and, and it puts on tape that there’s not just a single guy that you can double or do different things and hopefully Cam will be back next week to add to that rotation,” said Freeze.
Auburn (2-1) opens SEC play next Saturday against Arkansas. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.