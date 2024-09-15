Junior WR took advantage of starting opportunity

The junior led Auburn with four receptions for 33 yards including his first touchdown reception of the season.

AUBURN | With Cam Coleman being held out of the New Mexico game with a shoulder injury, a starting wide receiver position was open last week.

“I always like to see guys that practice well, like Camden Brown,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “It's so good to see him score a touchdown 'cause I'm gonna tell you no one practiced better than him this week and that's the reason he got the start is because of the way he practiced.”

Brown is one of just two scholarship receivers that returned from last season as Freeze and his staff rebuilt the room with four talented freshmen signed and three transfers.

But Brown never gave up and continued to compete. He said he relied on his faith, family and an innate work ethic to improve and remain a part of the playing rotation.

He said his “why” was playing for his younger sister who passed away three years ago.

“I say that's my main person that I do it for, my family, and then for my team, just so much going on for these last years, and I'm just glad I can make it happen,” said Brown. “I want to say thank you to the Lord. He did it. So I want to keep striving every day to be the best version of myself.

“I’m a hard worker. Like every day we're gonna stack days and build and build. I'm a hard worker because of my why.”