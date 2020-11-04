AuburnSports - JUCO transfer lighting up fall drills

“Bryson's fall at the plate has been really impressive,” Auburn assistant coach Gabe Gross said. “He's come in and has shown a ton of ability, shown the ability to hit the ball out of the ballpark, shown the ability to cut his swing down and battle with two strikes, to move a guy over if he has to. He's really done well.”

That’s the outlook on where Bryson Ware could play this season. There’s no question, however, that getting the junior college transfer’s bat in the lineup is becoming a high priority.

Through last week, Ware was hitting .667 in six intrasquad games with three doubles and one home run. Three of his hits registered exit velocities of more than 100 mph

He played shortstop at Pearl River Community College but has played third, second and first so far this fall, and has the potential to work in the outfield if needed.

“He's a little bit of everywhere,” said shortstop Ryan Bliss of Ware’s position. “He's a great infielder. We’ve been moving him around at every position. He seems to be in control at every position and even getting better at the positions he hadn't played yet.

“His bat really stands out. He has really good power to all parts of the field, good bat-to-ball contact skills, so I think he's going to be really good player.”

Ware, who is a freshman in eligibility, joins a team with a deep roster including returning starters at third base, shortstop, second and all three outfield positions. The’s versatility he’s showing this fall will be a bonus when it comes to finding the right spot for him in the lineup this spring.

“He came in as an infielder, came in as a shortstop, but he's shown great versatility,” Gross said. “Coach (Butch) Thompson always talks about not necessarily the nine best, but the best nine. Where he fits with the best nine, we're still working on.”

Auburn will continue fall practice through the end of in-person classes on Nov. 24.

Fitts 'making guys look silly up there'

Gamesmanship at the forefront