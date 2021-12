JUCO safety Marquise Gilbert second commit of the day for Auburn

Auburn's start to signing day week continues to go well. After Austin Ausberry committed earlier today, another future piece of the secondary in Marquise Gilbert joined him.

“The SEC is the best talent. It feels good to be here at Auburn and being around great people," Gilbert said.

The immediate need at safety — with Smoke Monday and Byrdarrius Knighten gone next year — was another big plus for Gilbert.

"You’ve got to come in and compete but I can get the job if I come in and compete and win," Gilbert said.