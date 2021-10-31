JUCO safety: ‘Auburn feels good’

AUBURN | It was his first-ever visit, but Marquise Gilbert got a complete picture of what Auburn has to offer. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College spent the weekend at the SEC school for an official visit, which included attending an exciting 31-20 win over Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. “It was fun,” said Gilbert. I got to meet all the coaches, get a feel for the school, build relationships with great people and have fun.

Gaston is considering Auburn, Colorado, Tennessee and Florida State. (Bryan Matthews/AuburnSports.com)

It feels like a great place to be. I’ve still got some visits set up and stuff like that. Still weighing my options but Auburn feels good.” Two of Auburn’s top safeties are seniors — Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten — which would give any potential newcomer like Gilbert an opportunity for early playing time. “Auburn wants me. You’ve got to come in and compete but I can get the job if I come in and compete and win,” Gilbert said. “The SEC is the best talent. It feels good to be here at Auburn and being around great people.”