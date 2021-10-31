JUCO safety: ‘Auburn feels good’
AUBURN | It was his first-ever visit, but Marquise Gilbert got a complete picture of what Auburn has to offer.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound safety from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College spent the weekend at the SEC school for an official visit, which included attending an exciting 31-20 win over Ole Miss at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
“It was fun,” said Gilbert. I got to meet all the coaches, get a feel for the school, build relationships with great people and have fun.
It feels like a great place to be. I’ve still got some visits set up and stuff like that. Still weighing my options but Auburn feels good.”
Two of Auburn’s top safeties are seniors — Smoke Monday and Bydarrius Knighten — which would give any potential newcomer like Gilbert an opportunity for early playing time.
“Auburn wants me. You’ve got to come in and compete but I can get the job if I come in and compete and win,” Gilbert said.
“The SEC is the best talent. It feels good to be here at Auburn and being around great people.”
Another plus for the Tigers is 2021 signee Juwon Gaston, who failed to qualify but is playing next to Gilbert at safety for Hutchinson. Gaston is planning to enroll at AU in January and hopes to bring Gilbert with him.
“It’s good playing with him,” said Gilbert. “He teaches me things and I teach him things. We’ve got the playoffs coming up so we’ve got to go handle business.
“He tells me good things about Auburn. It’s a pretty good place, man."
Gilbert officially visited Colorado Sept. 17 and has a third official set for Tennessee Nov. 12 for their game against No. 1 Georgia. The Palm Coast, Fla., native is also considering a fourth visit to Florida State.
Gilbert doesn’t list any current favorites but hopes to have a decision by his birthday on Nov. 27.