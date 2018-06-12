AUBURN | Auburn’s need for a second point guard was met on Tuesday.

J’Von McCormick, a point guard at Lee College in Houston, Texas, announced on Instagram his plans to transfer to Auburn.

McCormick, who was recruited to Auburn by new assistant Wes Flanagan, will fill the void left on the roster by the off-season transfer of Davion Mitchell to Baylor.

Last season at Lee, McCormick averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game. He also had 44 steals while starting 28 games.

McCormick, who played high school ball in Katy, Texas, will have two years of eligibility at Auburn.