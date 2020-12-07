AuburnSports - JUCO passrusher names top 4, decision soon

Georgie Military College passrusher Byron Young will announce a commitment later this month and believes it will be to one of four schools. “Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State and Missouri are recruiting me hard,” Young said. “It’s mainly between those four right now. I like the coaches at all of these schools. I also like the rosters. I feel like these schools give me the best chance to go in and play right away.”

Young talked about each of the schools in his top group. Missouri: “I like their coaching staff and their team. I haven’t visited, but I did a virtual visit. I liked it all.” Tennessee: “I always have liked Tennessee. They have good coaches. I like how their roster is set up in my favor.” Florida State: “I like Florida State a lot, too. I really like their coaches.”