Jeremy Flax added an offer from Auburn and is considering a visit to the Plains soon. Flax, from Independence Community College in Kansas, received the offer on Monday after a visit from Auburn offensive line coach J.B. Grimes. “I found out through Coach Grimes when he came out and visited,” Flax said. “It felt good getting the offer. I was expecting it a little bit. They had been recruiting me.”

JUCO OT Jeremy Flax took an official visit to Arizona in November. (Twitter)

Flax now is eyeing a visit to Auburn. “I’ve never been, but I’ll probably visit soon,” Flax said. “It may be this weekend. I don’t know, yet.” Flax isn’t very familiar with Auburn. He’s originally from Dearborn, Mich. where he attended Robichaud High School. Flax failed to qualify out of high school in 2018 and enrolled at ICC. “I don’t know too much about Auburn,” he said. “But I know Coach Grimes is probably one of the better o-line coaches that I’ve seen.”

Flax said the offer from Auburn put the Tigers in the mix.

“Auburn is definitely one of the schools I’m looking at,” Flax said. Flax already has taken official visits to Arizona, Texas Tech and Toledo. He’s also considering Maryland, Kentucky and Tennessee. Flax is scheduled to graduate from ICC in December. After redshirting in 2018, he’ll have three years to play three. Flax, who is 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds, plans to announce his college choice Dec. 17.