Kilian Zierer had been very high on Auburn since his official visit May 31-June 2. He just didn’t tell anyone, at least not publicly.

“In my mind, I was already kind of committed to Auburn,” Zierer said. “But I wasn’t 100 percent confident.”

That changed on Monday.

Zierer, one of the most sought-after junior college offensive tackles in the 2020 class, spoke with Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and area recruiter Kenny Dillingham and told the two coaches the news.

“Today, I just felt like I have to go to Auburn,” Zierer said. “I wanted to be done with recruiting and in my mind I was already at Auburn. So I told Coach Malzahn and Coach Dillingham that I was committing.”

Their reactions?

“They seemed as though I had just made their day,” Zierer said.