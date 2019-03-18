JUCO OT commit visits Auburn, 'feels at home'
Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College offensive tackle Jonathan Buskey visited Auburn on Friday.
It was the first visit to campus since he committed to Auburn in February, and a defining visit for his recruitment and commitment.
“I felt very good about Auburn and I feel even better about Auburn after the visit,” Buskey said. “I feel like I’m at home.”
Buskey, his father and grandmother arrived in Auburn Friday morning and stayed throughout the day. It was an unofficial visit.
“We toured the campus, went to the dorms and saw how they looked, put on a uniform and took pictures,” Buskey said. “We really just enjoyed ourselves.”
Buskey also spent time with several coaches, including area recruiter Kenny Dillingham and offensive line coach J.B. Grimes.
“I’ve gotten to know Coach Grimes a lot better and he is a very cool coach,” Buskey said. “I really like him and what kind of person he is. I’m looking forward to playing for him and learning from him.”
Buskey will not have to wait long. He’s on pace to graduate in December and enroll at Auburn in January. He will have two years to play two at Auburn.
“I can’t wait,” Buskey said. “I feel very good about Auburn.”
Buskey, who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, said other schools have backed off since he committed. He plans to return to Auburn in the summer for his official visit.