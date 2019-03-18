Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College offensive tackle Jonathan Buskey visited Auburn on Friday.

It was the first visit to campus since he committed to Auburn in February, and a defining visit for his recruitment and commitment.

“I felt very good about Auburn and I feel even better about Auburn after the visit,” Buskey said. “I feel like I’m at home.”

Buskey, his father and grandmother arrived in Auburn Friday morning and stayed throughout the day. It was an unofficial visit.

“We toured the campus, went to the dorms and saw how they looked, put on a uniform and took pictures,” Buskey said. “We really just enjoyed ourselves.”