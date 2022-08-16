JUCO OL talks AU
Elijah Philippe has two main goals over the next few months.
One is to win a national title with Lackawanna College this fall. The other is to decide where he'll continue his academic and athletic career next season.
The JUCO offensive lineman had six offers heading into this month. He picked up his seventh last Friday, when Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend made the call to Philippe and offered him.
“Well, it’s just getting started," Philippe said of his relationship with Friend. "We’ve only had a conversation once and that was when he offered me. So you know, I’m looking forward to building it.”
Auburn is Philippe's second offer from an SEC school and the fourth from a Power Five program. Other offers include South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech, Florida A&M, Old Dominion and Grambling.
Philippe took an official visit to South Carolina in July and named them the current leader in his recruitment.
“It was nice, I loved everything about it," he said of the visit. "Great coaching staff, great place, great environment, great feel.”
Is Auburn a place he'd potentially take an official visit to?
"It definitely is," Philippe said. "Being the second SEC school (offer) I have, I would like to take a visit.”
Playing in the SEC isn't necessarily the goal, though.
"I’m gonna play where it will best benefit me," Philippe said. "No matter the conference, no matter the team. Whatever school is going to help develop me as a player and a person the best.”
Philippe is not planning on making a final decision until after Lackawanna's season ends, in either December or January.