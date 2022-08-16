JUCO OL talks AU

Elijah Philippe has two main goals over the next few months.

One is to win a national title with Lackawanna College this fall. The other is to decide where he'll continue his academic and athletic career next season.

The JUCO offensive lineman had six offers heading into this month. He picked up his seventh last Friday, when Auburn offensive line coach Will Friend made the call to Philippe and offered him.

“Well, it’s just getting started," Philippe said of his relationship with Friend. "We’ve only had a conversation once and that was when he offered me. So you know, I’m looking forward to building it.”