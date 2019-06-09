JUCO OL T.J. Bass talks AU after official visit
Junior college offensive lineman T.J. Bass had no idea what to expect when he stepped foot on Auburn’s campus.
Bass took an official visit to the Plains this weekend, and he said it’s the farthest east he’s been in his life.
But the cross-country trip was worth it, he said.
“Really good. Really good,” Bass said of his official visit with Auburn. “Super genuine. You can tell it’s real. Real love, family.”
Originally a coveted high school prospect from northern Washington, Bass is set to graduate in December from Butte Community College (Oroville, Calif.), and will have three years to play two seasons of Division-I college ball.
He holds offers from Arizona State, West Virginia, TCU and Washington State, among others, but the 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive guard said Auburn is just as much in the mix for his talents as any other program.
“I’m liking Auburn quite a bit,” Bass said.
Bass said he will take an unofficial to Washington State soon because the school is in driving distance for him. Other than that trip, an official visit to Arizona State in October is all he has scheduled for now.
“It’s going to come down to where I feel comfortable — where I can live for the next year-and-a-half, two years,” Bass said of what will play into deciding his landing spot. “And then where it’s going to give me the best opportunity for my dreams and aspirations.”