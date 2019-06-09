Junior college offensive lineman T.J. Bass had no idea what to expect when he stepped foot on Auburn’s campus.

Bass took an official visit to the Plains this weekend, and he said it’s the farthest east he’s been in his life.

But the cross-country trip was worth it, he said.

“Really good. Really good,” Bass said of his official visit with Auburn. “Super genuine. You can tell it’s real. Real love, family.”

Originally a coveted high school prospect from northern Washington, Bass is set to graduate in December from Butte Community College (Oroville, Calif.), and will have three years to play two seasons of Division-I college ball.