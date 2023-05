"Definitely a beautiful campus," Bell said. "I love the staff, I love what they’re doing here."

Markel Bell , who's a JUCO player out of Holmes Community College in Goodman, Mississippi, made the trip to Auburn this week. It went well for the 6-foot-9 lineman.

Bell, who's originally from Cleveland, Mississippi, is being recruited by Auburn as a tackle. With its many additions on the offensive line over the offseason, there's not a defined depth chart and no one's locked down a starting role.

The next step for Bell is to visit at least two other schools, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. He might visit a fourth program toward the end of the month, but nothing has been set in stone.

Bell is hoping to have a decision toward the end of May.