"Coming to Auburn, it’s an amazing place," Wilfred said. "The community, the atmosphere, the people that live here, it’s a really great place."

He's visited Houston already, has plans to visit Iowa State and just wrapped up his official visit to Auburn over the weekend.

During his visit, Wilfred got to tour the campus and facilities, meet with current players and meet with both offensive line coach Jake Thornton and head coach Hugh Freeze.

"He’s a great offensive line coach," Wilfred said on Thornton. "I think him and his connection with the head coach is very close. I like how the way he’s very disciplined with his players and how he’s very honest. The way he runs things around here is very amazing."

The same holds true for Freeze.

"I enjoyed what he walked through to me about how he treats his players," Wilfred said. "How he always is very great with showing great compassion with how you’ll end up coming in, what position you’ll be at Auburn."

Auburn sees Wilfred, 6-foot-6 and 295 pounds, fitting in as an offensive tackle.

"That’s where they see me," Wilfred said. "I have the structure for it and they want to develop me into becoming that player."

Development is important for Wilfred, but so is life beyond football. He was impressed with what opportunities Auburn can provide beyond the football field.

"I think it’s an amazing place for people to come here," Wilfred said. "Not even just for football, even past football for what they created. After being in the NFL, they have a really great program for you to track the future career path that you want to proceed in. I think that’s a really great program that they have here at Auburn."