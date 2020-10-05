AuburnSports - JUCO linemen getting extra work

Unfortunately, only defensive lineman Marquis Burks has made a minor contribution through the first two games. Fellow defensive lineman Dre Butler, the nation’s No. 1 JUCO prospect, and offensive linemen Kilian Zierer and Brenden Coffey have yet to play.

The Tigers had to replace four of five starters along the offensive line, and two NFL draft picks from its defensive line. They signed two junior college offensive linemen and two more on the defensive front to provide depth and compete for starting spots.

AUBURN | Auburn took big steps in the offseason to help boost its trenches.

That could be about to change following Auburn’s 27-6 loss at Georgia in which the Bulldogs completed dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.

“As a matter of fact, we gave them some extra reps tonight, just trying to get those guys more game ready as we go,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said Sunday night. “You know, not going through spring obviously was a little bit of a setback as far as their development. But, you know, all four of those guys are going to continue to practice hard, and we'll see where it goes.”

Burks has made one tackle in each of the first two games while Butler has yet to make an appearance. Both were listed as co-third-team defensive tackle on the preseason depth chart.

Zierer is returning from knee surgery last year and the Munich, Germany native has limited football experience. He’s listed as the third-team left tackle while Coffey is listed as the second-team right tackle.

Both of AU's starting offensive tackles struggled in Athens as UGA had three sacks and 22 quarterback pressures. Malzahn said Sunday night that changes were coming to Auburn’s offensive line.

The 13th-ranked Tigers host Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.