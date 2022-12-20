Izavion Miller committed to Jake Thornton when he was at Ole Miss.

Thornton made the move to Auburn and now Miller has followed suit, two days after his official visit. He had been committed to the Rebels since Aug. 2 of this year.

"When it comes down to it, Coach (Jake) Thornton, I just got a real close relationship with him," Miller said after his visit.

The offensive lineman is the second JUCO commit for the Tigers, joining defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.