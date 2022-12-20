JUCO lineman flips to Auburn
Izavion Miller committed to Jake Thornton when he was at Ole Miss.
Thornton made the move to Auburn and now Miller has followed suit, two days after his official visit. He had been committed to the Rebels since Aug. 2 of this year.
"When it comes down to it, Coach (Jake) Thornton, I just got a real close relationship with him," Miller said after his visit.
The offensive lineman is the second JUCO commit for the Tigers, joining defensive lineman Quientrail Jamison-Travis.
Miller is originally from Memphis, Tenn., but has been at Southwest Mississippi Community College in Summit, Miss for the previous two seasons. Auburn likes the 6-foot-6, 325-pound lineman at right tackle.
Following his visit to Auburn over the weekend, Miller de-committed from Ole Miss and had narrowed it down to two other programs. Auburn and Mississippi State were the final two on the board and his relationship with Jake Thornton played a role in Miller's final decision.
Another factor is Auburn's need for offensive lineman and Miller see's an opportunity to make an immediate impact.
"I can come in, compete and start right away,” Miller said after his visit.