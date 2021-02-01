AuburnSports - JUCO LB commits to Auburn

Willis, a 3-star recruit from Independence (Kan.) Community College, received an offer from Auburn on Monday and immediately accepted it.

Willis went to high school at Troup County in nearby LaGrange, Ga. He was high school teammates with 2020 Auburn WR signee Kobe Hudson and is friends with running back Tank Bigsby and safety Smoke Monday.

“They offered and I committed,” Willis said. “I can’t go wrong with Auburn.”

Willis also is former teammates with Auburn CB signee Kamal Hadden and defensive tackle Dré Butler, both of whom went to Independence.

“I know a lot of the players,” Willis said. “It’ll be good to get back closer to home and with people I know, friends and family.”

Willis also knows the campus and community at Auburn.

“I’ve been to Auburn a lot,” Willis said. “It’s a great environment. I love it. A lot of my family is from Auburn. Auburn is like family to me.”

Willis, who is 6-foot-3 and 216 pounds, is on pace to graduate junior college in May with three years of eligibility.