Bruce Pearl said earlier this week that he was searching for at least one more player to augment his 2019-20 roster.

He snagged one Friday.

Forward Javon Franklin, a 6-foot-7 forward from Holmes (Miss.) Community College, on Friday announced his intention to play with the Tigers next season.

"Auburn is a great fit for me," Franklin said. "I know I will enjoy it for the next three years."

Franklin made his decision after taking an official visit to Auburn.

"It was my second trip to Auburn and everything went really good," Franklin said. "I enjoyed everything."

The Little Rock, Ark., native missed most of 2018-19 with a broken leg, but recently regained medical clearance. He's scheduled to officially report to Auburn on Monday with three years of eligibility remaining.

"I love their style of play," Franklin said. "It’s up and down. And I love how they use the forwards and I love how they’ll use me like Chuma (Okeke). I can't wait to get back on Monday."

Franklin, who is 6-foot-7 and weighs 218 pounds, averaged 10.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as a freshman while shooting 63 percent from the floor. He was an excellent penetrator who finished well against contact, but shot just 60 percent from the free-throw line. He also was just 1-of-6 from long range that season.