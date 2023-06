Auburn added its second junior college commitment of the class when forward Addarin Scott committed to Auburn.

The 6-foot-9 forward that spent two seasons at Navarro Junior College averaged 9.2 points and 6.8 rebounds on 53 percent shooting last season.

Auburn was looking for additional depth in the front court and it has found it with Scott, a guy that can come in and develop behind Jaylin Williams and Johni Broome.