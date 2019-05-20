“I’ve never been to Auburn,” Eatmon said. “So I’m ready to go.”

One of the top junior college cornerbacks in the 2020 class has locked in an official visit to Auburn.

Despite having not visited, Eatmon is somewhat familiar with Auburn. He graduated from Jasper High School, which is a 2.5-hour drive from Auburn, and has been in talks with cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson.



“Coach Woodson came to see me and I’ve talked to him on the phone,” Eatmon said. “He seems like a great coach and a great guy.”

Eatmon has an offer from Auburn, as well as ones from Georgia, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky and Maryland. He’s set an official visit to Colorado for May 31-June 2. A visit to Georgia also is in the works.

“The top schools right now are Auburn, Georgia and Colorado,” Eatmon said. “Those are my top three.”

Eatmon, who is 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, signed with William Penn in 2018. He played four games last fall before transferring to Independence in January. He’s scheduled to graduate from Independence in May 2020 with three years to play two.