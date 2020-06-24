AuburnSports - JUCO CB Kamal Hadden has Auburn 'pretty high' on list

“The coaches are on me,” Hadden said. “They have made it known that they want me.”

Junior college cornerback Kamal Hadden is a high priority for Auburn in the 2021 class, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it.

“They told me they are bringing in a junior college corner this year (Marco Domio) and need another on the back end,” Hadden said. “They said I will fit right in.”

The “situation” being Auburn is looking for a junior college cornerback in this class.

“I have great relationships with them,” Hadden said. “I talk to Coach ‘Crime’ (McGriff) a lot. I talk to Coach Steele a lot, too. They have been honest with me and told me their situation.”

Hadden, from Independence Community College in Kansas, speaks regularly with Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele.

Auburn offered Hadden in March and since has been a constant in his recruitment. He’s never visited Auburn, but did do a virtual visit May 22.

“Auburn is nice,” Hadden said. “It’s a very nice place. I like it.”

Next will be an official visit.

“I’ll definitely take an official visit to Auburn,” Hadden said. “No doubt. Auburn is pretty high on my list. They are one of my top schools, for sure. They are at the higher part of my list.”

Hadden signed with Central Michigan out of high school, but failed to qualify and enrolled at Independence. He is on pace to graduate in December and enroll at a four-year school in January.

Hayden doesn’t plan to make a commitment anytime soon.

“My plan is to actually get on campus, to take visits, and get to know some of the coaches before I make a move and commit to somewhere,” Hadden said. “This is a real big decision. There is a lot on the line. I want to make the right decision.”

In addition to Auburn, Hadden also is receiving heavy interest from Nebraska, UCF, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

In 10 games as a freshman, Hadden, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had 21 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception.