“I didn’t expect it,” Domio said. “I didn’t expect what I saw. I didn’t expect Auburn to have such a beautiful campus like it has. It was exciting.”

The cornerback from Blinn Community College (Texas) didn’t expect to experience what he did while in Auburn on an official visit.

AUBURN | Marco Domio’s first visit to Auburn was an eye-opener.

Domio and his parents arrived in Auburn on Thursday and stayed until Saturday morning.



“We toured the campus, and I hung out with a lot of the players and went out to eat a lot,” Domio said. “They fed me good. That was my favorite part.”

Domio spent a lot of time with cornerbacks coach Marcus Woodson. The two have developed a strong bond throughout Domio’s recruitment. Domio also met with defensive coordinator Kevin Steele and coach Gus Malzahn, and hung out with player-host Daniel Thomas.

“The people were great, very welcoming, the staff and the players,” Domio said. “The players and the staff are very genuine. The coaches, I feel like they really care about their players and they root for each other.”

Domio took an official visit to LSU last weekend. He will take an official visit to Alabama next weekend (June 21-23). He’s visited Texas A&M unofficially and plans to visit Kentucky, although a date has not been set.

He doesn’t list any favorites among the group, but said Auburn impressed him during the visit.

“Auburn is definitely high on my list, for sure,” Domio said.

Domio plans to make his decision this summer.

“I’ll do it before the season,” he said.