AuburnSports - JUCO CB has strong bond with Etheridge, deciding soon

Zac Etheridge has been Auburn’s cornerbacks coach for only two weeks. He’s had to introduce himself to many of Auburn’s recruits since taking the job on Jan. 6. One recruit, however, didn’t need an introduction. Jadarrius Perkins, a junior college cornerback from Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Etheridge have a history. “I’ve known Coach Etheridge,” Perkins said. “We had a relationship when he was at Houston and even back when he was at Louisiana and I was a senior in high school. I’ve talked to Coach Etheridge a lot.”

Perkins has talked to Etheridge even more now that the coach is at Auburn. Etheridge and Auburn have prioritized Perkins as one of their top cornerback targets in the 2021 class. “I talk to pretty much everyone at Auburn,” Perkins said. “They are recruiting me hard.” Auburn’s interest is being reciprocated. Perkins lists Auburn, Oregon and Missouri as three of his top schools.