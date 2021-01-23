AuburnSports - JUCO CB has strong bond with Etheridge, deciding soon

JUCO CB has strong bond with Etheridge, deciding soon
Zac Etheridge has been Auburn’s cornerbacks coach for only two weeks.
He’s had to introduce himself to many of Auburn’s recruits since taking the job on Jan. 6.
One recruit, however, didn’t need an introduction.
Jadarrius Perkins, a junior college cornerback from Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Etheridge have a history.
“I’ve known Coach Etheridge,” Perkins said. “We had a relationship when he was at Houston and even back when he was at Louisiana and I was a senior in high school. I’ve talked to Coach Etheridge a lot.”
Perkins has talked to Etheridge even more now that the coach is at Auburn. Etheridge and Auburn have prioritized Perkins as one of their top cornerback targets in the 2021 class.
“I talk to pretty much everyone at Auburn,” Perkins said. “They are recruiting me hard.”
Auburn’s interest is being reciprocated. Perkins lists Auburn, Oregon and Missouri as three of his top schools.
Perkins at one time was committed to Oregon, but chose to reopen his recruitment in December. The Ducks remain a contender, and Missouri has worked itself into contention.
“Oregon is my dream school and a place I always wanted to play at,” Perkins said. “I love the culture there and what Coach (Mario) Cristobal is building. I still have so much love for Oregon. And Missouri, I like Missouri. They are recruiting me hard.”
Perkins’ interest in Auburn begins mainly with Etheridge.
“Coach Etheridge is a real dude,” Perkins said. “He’s the type that will keep it 100 with you. He will tell you what he thinks, where he sees you fitting in his cornerbacks room. I also like Auburn. I visited Auburn twice in high school and it’s a really good school.”
Perkins plans to make a commitment soon.
“I can’t really say if a school has a lead,” Perkins said. “I’m just weighing everything right now, just thinking about things and what is best for me and my family, but I’ll probably make my decision really soon.”
Perkins, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, will sign in February with three years of eligibility remaining.