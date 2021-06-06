JUCO CB commits to Auburn
Auburn has added a commitment from a junior college cornerback.
Roterius Torrence, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound cornerback from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, announced Sunday that he’ll transfer to Auburn in time for the 2021 season.
“I’m coming to Auburn,” Torrence said. “It feels great.”
Torrence committed to Tennessee in late May, but reopened his recruitment days later. Auburn, led by lead recruiter Cornelius Williams and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, quickly took advantage.
“Coach Etheridge jumped on me hard,” Torrence said. “He came to me straight up, explained to me their situation and how things are going to be. He told me it’s a good situation for me at Auburn.
"I already knew Coach Williams and he's a great guy. He did a great job with me. They both did."
Auburn also is closer to home.
Torrence graduated from Bessemer City High School in 2019. He spent two years at Hutchinson, playing in three games as a freshman and eight as a sophomore.
Torrence helped lead Hutchinson to an undefeated season and JUCO national championship this spring. Hutchinson on Saturday defeated Snow College, 29-27. Torrence had three tackles and an interception in the game and finished the season with 28 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, six pass breakups and an interception.
“It feels good to be coming home,” Torrence said. “I never thought I’d be going to Auburn. I grew up a big Bama fan, so it’s going to feel good playing against them.”
Torrence is expected to report to Auburn soon.
“I don’t know the exact date, but I know I’ll be there this summer,” Torrence said. “I’m ready to get there.”
Torrence has four years to play three at Auburn.