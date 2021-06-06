JUCO CB commits to Auburn

Roterius Torrence , a 6-foot-4, 200-pound cornerback from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, announced Sunday that he’ll transfer to Auburn in time for the 2021 season.

Torrence committed to Tennessee in late May, but reopened his recruitment days later. Auburn, led by lead recruiter Cornelius Williams and cornerbacks coach Zac Etheridge, quickly took advantage.

“Coach Etheridge jumped on me hard,” Torrence said. “He came to me straight up, explained to me their situation and how things are going to be. He told me it’s a good situation for me at Auburn.

"I already knew Coach Williams and he's a great guy. He did a great job with me. They both did."

Auburn also is closer to home.

Torrence graduated from Bessemer City High School in 2019. He spent two years at Hutchinson, playing in three games as a freshman and eight as a sophomore.