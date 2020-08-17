AuburnSports - JUCO CB commits to AU

One of the top junior college cornerbacks in the country has committed to Auburn. Kamal Hadden, from Independence Community College in Kansas, announced Monday on Twitter that he plans to sign with Auburn.

"I just like the vibe with Auburn," Hadden said. "I really liked how they showed me love and everything." Hadden chose Auburn over his other favorites: Kentucky, West Virginia, Nebraska, UCF, Texas Tech and Washington State. Hadden is being recruited to Auburn by Al Pogue, defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff and defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. “I have great relationships with them,” Hadden said. “They have been honest with me and told me their situation.”

Auburn signed junior college cornerback Marco Domio in the 2020 class and had been looking for a junior college cornerback in 2021. The Tigers found their guy in Hadden. “They told me they are bringing in a junior college corner this year and need another on the back end,” Hadden said. “They said I will fit right in.” Auburn offered Hadden in March and since has been a constant in his recruitment. He’s never visited Auburn, but did experience a virtual visit May 22. “Auburn is nice,” Hadden said. “It’s a very nice place. I like it.” Hadden is the 14th commitment in Auburn’s 2021 class and first cornerback. In 10 games as a freshman, Hadden, who is 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, had 21 tackles, eight pass breakups, three forced fumbles and an interception. He is scheduled to graduate junior college in December and enroll at Auburn in January.