Josh Horton returns to visit a few days removed from Junior Day trip

Josh Horton was one of several Langston Hughes players on campus for Saturday's Junior Day. Horton was quick to return. With his family by his side this time, he came back to watch Auburn practice on Wednesday and take in more of the campus.

Horton is one of four talented Langston Hughes players who came for Junior Day. (Christian Clemente)

“It was just to know, if I were to come here, what environment I would be in and how the coaches would be taking care of me, things of that nature," Horton said. "Also, how academics would be.” "They liked it." With the approval of the parents and several trips to the Plains this calendar year already, Auburn is surging towards the top for Horton. “The support system," Horton said stands out. "Everybody around Auburn loves Auburn. It’s also the player development. You know who the seniors are. You can tell the seniors because they are bigger and better and look like seniors. That’s player development.”