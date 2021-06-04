Jordan-Hare returns to full capacity
AUBURN | College football will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall in all its glory.
Auburn announced Friday that Jordan-Hare would be returned to full capacity for the 2021 season and tailgating would return with no restrictions.
“There is nothing like a fall weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains,” said Auburn AD Allen Greene. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight, to the postgame celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all of the shared experiences with friends and family. We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.”
Auburn will continue with full digital ticketing to ease purchasing and minimize fraud.
Auburn also announced additional game information...
**Saturday, 9/4 vs. Akron Wear White 6 pm
**Saturday, 9/11 vs. Alabama State Hometown Heroes Appreciation Game 11 am
**Saturday, 9/25 vs. Georgia State Homecoming TBA
**Saturday, 10/9 vs. Georgia Wear Navy TBA
**Saturday, 10/30 vs. Ole Miss Wear Orange TBA
**Saturday, 11/13 vs. Mississippi State Military Appreciation Game TBA
**Saturday, 11/27 vs. Alabama The 86th Iron Bowl TBA
And additional ticket information...
Tigers Unlimited (TUF) football season tickets for the 2021 season are available now while supplies last.
The purchase of a Gray zone TUF season ticket guarantees access to lower-level seats inside of Jordan-Hare Stadium for all seven home games this fall, while TUF Bronze zone season tickets are also available in the upper level.
Tigers Unlimited members will have access to renew their seats and choose seat locations in 2022 before tickets go on sale to the general public.Tigers Unlimited members also have the ability to purchase away game and bowl tickets, based on priority and availability. Click here to pick your seats and purchase new Tigers Unlimited season tickets for the 2021 season, and be a part of the best game day experience in the nation. Additional information is available by contacting the ticket office by email at tickets@auburn.edu or by phone at 855-282-2010 Option 1.
Upper-level public season tickets, mini packs and single game tickets will go on sale later this summer, based on availability. Fans looking to purchase single game tickets are also encouraged to visit Stubhub, the official secondary ticket marketplace of Auburn Athletics.