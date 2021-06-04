Jordan-Hare returns to full capacity

AUBURN | College football will return to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall in all its glory.

Auburn announced Friday that Jordan-Hare would be returned to full capacity for the 2021 season and tailgating would return with no restrictions.

“There is nothing like a fall weekend in the Loveliest Village on the Plains,” said Auburn AD Allen Greene. “From the pregame pageantry and eagle flight, to the postgame celebration at Toomer’s Corner and all of the shared experiences with friends and family. We are so excited to welcome back the Auburn Family to Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall and reintroduce our fans to the best game day experience in the nation.”