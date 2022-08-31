While Jones doesn't want to discuss what took him to play for the Ducks initially – "it's a long story" – he's happy to be back closer to home and representing his home state and Auburn. The starter at nose tackle, the 6-foot-6, 328-pound mountain of a man is ready to show why the Tigers have the best defensive line in the SEC. He's also familiar with what he can do well to make that D-line so fearsome.

"I tell people this all the time — being 2,000 miles away from home is kind of hard, especially for my parents," the defensive lineman said. "So I'm happy that my parents are able to travel to games this season, a lot of games this season ... It means a lot to me, having my family there."

On Saturday, Jayson Jones will take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first time as an Auburn Tiger, a mere 100-plus miles from his hometown of Calera, Ala. It will be a big difference from his time as an Oregon Duck for one simple reason: his family.

"As you can see, I'm a big person," Jones said. "So I take up a lot of people. That's what people say. I take up a lot of blocks."

The newcomer to the Plains has had some good mentors to follow in Colby Wooden and Marcus Harris, two teammates that Jones says he looks up to a lot. They are helping ease the transition to the conference, showing him certain things it takes to play in the SEC. Studying film with the two fellow linemen has become a regular part of the adjustment that has him at the top of the depth chart heading into the season.

Also helping the transition is Jimmy Brumbaugh, Auburn's defensive line coach who was with Jones last season in Eugene. That familiarity made Jones almost an instant leader.

"As far as drills, when he wanted me to demonstrate them, I could demonstrate because I did them last year," he said. "When it came to the footwork and hands and all of that stuff you need as a defensive lineman, he had me demonstrate that and show the guys."

Committing to Auburn in December, Jones couldn't have foreseen the offseason drama that would occur in February surrounding Bryan Harsin's job status. However, the lineman has put that in the past, instead focusing on "what this team can do today, tomorrow, the next day and the next day." He also couldn't have predicted he would be teammates again with two former Oregon players, Robby Ashford and D.J. James, who also decided to join the Tigers after leaving the Ducks.

"Having them here means a lot," Jones said.

With the season upon him, Jones is ready to put it all on the line for his teammates.

"Getting my first start means a lot to me," he said. "Me and my teammates have put in a lot of work this offseason. We've busted our butts all the way from January to the decks in June and July and all through fall camp."