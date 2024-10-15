Jones gaining familiarity at point guard

Denver Jones isn't new to playing point guard.
Jones ran some point guard in his first college season and ran the position again towards the end of the 2023-24 season.
So while Jones has experience playing the position, he has never spent an offseason learning how to run the position.
That changed last summer.
Throughout the offseason, Jones worked with new assistant Robert Allen to enhance his lead guard skills and ability to play the position in the SEC.
"He basically was teaching me a lot," Jones said about Allen. "Deep in detail about my footwork, being able to shoot floaters, because I'm not gonna be able to get to the rim every single time in this league. Obviously, like, helping with my passing ability... there are a lot of attributes that come with playing point guard, and I feel like he prepared me for that."
It hasn't just been Allen teaching Jones the position as Furman transfer JP Pegues, who has three years of collegiate point guard experience, has also helped show Jones the ropes.
"He brings a lot of experience," Jones said about Pegues. "Just by watching him, I learn a lot of things just from watching an experienced point guard play, trying to implement it in my game."
As far as playing the position, Jones acknowledged that it's a big responsibility, but he knows that learning how to run an offense will help in the long term.
" I feel like it'll be able to help me a lot, too, as far as my pro career," Jones said. "When [Bruce Pearl] mentioned it to me, I knew it was a big role and I was willing to accept that role."
Jones started slow to start his first Auburn season, but as he became more familiar with Pearl's system, his confidence grew and his numbers improved across the board.
Now heading into year two at Auburn and his final collegiate system, Jones has an excellent grasp on Pearl's offense, and the head coach is high on the fifth-year senior.
"I think Denver has had probably as good an off-season as any of our returning players," Pearl said. "And I think he'll be able to handle some of those responsibilities at point guard."