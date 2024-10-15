Jones gaining familiarity at point guard

Denver Jones isn't new to playing point guard.

Jones ran some point guard in his first college season and ran the position again towards the end of the 2023-24 season.

So while Jones has experience playing the position, he has never spent an offseason learning how to run the position.

That changed last summer.

Throughout the offseason, Jones worked with new assistant Robert Allen to enhance his lead guard skills and ability to play the position in the SEC.

"He basically was teaching me a lot," Jones said about Allen. "Deep in detail about my footwork, being able to shoot floaters, because I'm not gonna be able to get to the rim every single time in this league. Obviously, like, helping with my passing ability... there are a lot of attributes that come with playing point guard, and I feel like he prepared me for that."

It hasn't just been Allen teaching Jones the position as Furman transfer JP Pegues, who has three years of collegiate point guard experience, has also helped show Jones the ropes.