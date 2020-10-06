AuburnSports - Joiner to transfer

AUBURN | Harold Joiner is ready to move on.

After not receiving a carry in Auburn’s first two games, the third-year sophomore running back has entered his name into the transfer portal, Rivals.com has confirmed.

Joiner, who signed with AU out of Mountain Brook (Ala.) High in the 2018 class, played in 17 career games totaling 15 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, he caught a 28-yard pass against Oregon, had a 32-yard touchdown run against Arkansas, 78-yard reception against Ole Miss and a 10-yard touchdown run against Samford.

The Tigers have used three tailback through this season with freshman Tank Bigsby leading the team with 46 yards on 14 carries.

No 13 Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network.